NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,800. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,794 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 437,541 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 242,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

