Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

