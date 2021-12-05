Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 40,577 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,999,188. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

