Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

NYSE FL opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

