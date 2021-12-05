Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 548 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:PSB opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.50 and a 1-year high of $181.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

