Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.56. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

