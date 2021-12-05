Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

LECO opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,113 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

