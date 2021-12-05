Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Vistra by 96.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after buying an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST opened at $20.71 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

