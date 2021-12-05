Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE NAT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,742 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

