North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Acquires 166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,420.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,417.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.