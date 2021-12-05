North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

