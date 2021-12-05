North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

