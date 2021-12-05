North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

