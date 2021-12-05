North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in General Electric by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 627,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

