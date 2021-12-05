North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO opened at $107.08 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $252.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

