North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

