North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

