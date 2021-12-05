North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 37 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 25.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 118.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.03. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

