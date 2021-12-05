North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 6,210 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

