North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $10.88 Million Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises about 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

NYSE MNR opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.