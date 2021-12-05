North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Enviva Partners comprises 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.68% of Enviva Partners worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $69.38 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

