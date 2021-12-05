North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $7.08 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $149.88 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

