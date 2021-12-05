North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

RCKY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

