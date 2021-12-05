Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,373,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $571,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,630,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

