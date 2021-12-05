Northern Trust Corp Has $214,000 Stock Position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 31.6% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STCN stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter.

Steel Connect Profile

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

