Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

