Northern Trust Corp Sells 131,034 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 482.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 254,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $167,961.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

