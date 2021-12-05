Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Star Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Star Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Star Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Star Group’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

