Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNRX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRx by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis dropped their price objective on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

