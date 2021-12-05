Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

