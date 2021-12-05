Northland Securities Increases SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $21.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SABS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

SABS stock opened at 9.88 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 7.30 and a 12 month high of 12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

