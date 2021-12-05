Northland Securities Increases SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $21.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SABS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
SABS stock opened at 9.88 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 7.30 and a 12 month high of 12.90.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
