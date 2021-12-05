Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 947.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

