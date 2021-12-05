Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Critical Review

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 4 2 0 2.00

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.08%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 21,108.95 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.99 $432.79 million $1.74 43.18

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -94.39% Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67%

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

