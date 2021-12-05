Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Buys A$149,343.00 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) insider Susan Thomas purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$149,343.00 ($106,673.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
About Nuix
