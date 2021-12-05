Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

