Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
