Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

