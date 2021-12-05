Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $15.83 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

