Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.