Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.27 and its 200-day moving average is $419.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

