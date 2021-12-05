Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

MO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

