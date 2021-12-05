Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.24

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $851.50 million and $120.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.