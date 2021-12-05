Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

OCUP stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

