OIN Finance One Day Volume Reaches $161,583.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $161,583.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00222146 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

