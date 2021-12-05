Okta, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $214.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

