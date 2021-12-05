Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.96.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. Okta has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 9.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 7.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Okta by 47.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

