Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OLPX stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

