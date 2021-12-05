Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $201.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $821.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 1,468,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

