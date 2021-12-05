OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OMQS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.00.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OMNIQ will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

