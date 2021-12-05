Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Up 3%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22). Approximately 45,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 93,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.51 million and a P/E ratio of -23.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Oncimmune Company Profile (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

