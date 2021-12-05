Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ONTX opened at $2.64 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.01% and a negative net margin of 8,294.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

